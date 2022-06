Fivemiletown Utd ... 2

Oxford Sunnyside .... 0



Goals from Ethan Jordan and Glen Clarke ensured Fivemiletown United lifted the Marshall Cup on Friday night at Holm Park, Armagh, ending the club's 11-year wait for a trophy in the process and capping a fine first season in charge for joint managers Chris McDowell and Barry Anderson.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.