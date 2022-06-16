Football fever at Howard’s Super Six Cup

On Thursday 9th June, 26 teams took part in the ‘Super Six Cup’. This cross community football tournament organised by Howard Primary School took place at Loughview, Dungannon.

Participating in the tournament were Windmill Integrated, Bush, Killyman, St Patricks, Edendork, Walker Memorial, Moy, Birches, Dungannon and Howard Primary Schools. All who took part played with great enthusiasm and skill.

