Devlin wants to use experience of NI U21s to help Swifts in relegation battle

Devlin wants to use experience of NI U21s to help Swifts in relegation battle
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecourier.co.uk

DUNGANNON Swifts midfielder Terry Devlin wants to use the experience gained from playing in Northern Ireland's U21 team to help his club side avoid relegation.

Having just two caps with the U19 team, Devlin was a surprise call up to John Schofield's squad for the games against Slovakia for the U21 Euro qualifiers and a friendly against France, featuring as a second-half substitute for the 5-0 defeat to Les Bleus.

Devlin was called upon at half-time in the loss in Calais, stepping into midfield to play against opposition such as Real Madrid's £34m signing Eduardo Camavinga, who came off the bench to play in the 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League last week.

"I was buzzing to be fair," Devlin said of the call up.

See full interview in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220413tyronecourier 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271