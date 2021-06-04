Ex-Dungannon star Conor Bradley makes senior NI debut

CONOR Bradley – a former player with Dungannon United Youth – made his senior international debut in Northern Ireland's 3-0 victory over Malta in Austria on Sunday.

Bradley- who was introduced in the Worthersee Stadion in the final minutes - began his football career with his local Castlederg club St Patrick's, whom he joined aged nine.

He then moved on to Dungannon United Youth. It was from there he joined Liverpool on an initial scholarship deal in summer 2019.

Speaking after Sunday's game, 17-year-old Bradley said: “It was unreal.

“The gaffer came over to me and said 'You're getting on'. I just had goosebumps. It was an unbelievable moment and one which I'm so proud of, me and my family.”

Bradley came on in place of captain – and Cookstown man - Stuart Dallas.

Bradley, 17, has also featured for NI U17s and played in Liverpool's FA Youth Cup Final defeat by Aston Villa recently.

Former Dungannon Swifts man Niall McGinn was in the Northern Ireland starting eleven while Liam Hughes, 19, another ex-Swifts man now at Liverpool, was also on the bench.

In other news from Stangmore Park, teenage midfielder, Darren Robinson, has signed a professional contract with English Championship side Derby County, managed by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.