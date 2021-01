DUNGANNON Swifts have signed Ryan Mayse and Matty Smyth from Championship side Ballinamallard United.

Forward Mayse, 27, moves to Stangmore Park for a second spell after helping the Swifts win the League Cup in 2018.

Former NI youth international defender Smyth, 22, also departs the Mallards, who haven’t played league football this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.