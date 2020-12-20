Megan chosen as 'Virtual Mascot'

MEGAN McMahon, from Caledon, was proud to be one of 11 “virtual mascots” chosen to support the Northern Ireland Senior Women’s team in their crucial game against Belarus last month.

Northern Ireland won the match 3-2 in a nail-biting game before going on to play the Faroe Islands on Tuesday 1st December, winning 5-1 and making history by gaining a spot in the UEFA Euro 2022 play-offs.

The Irish Football Association and Electric Ireland, sponsor of girls and women’s football in Northern Ireland, received more than 150 nominations from children across Northern Ireland.

The lucky 11 each received a goody bag with Northern Ireland and Electric Ireland goodies inside including a Northern Ireland strip to wear on match day.

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist with Electric Ireland, said: “Ordinarily the mascots would have been at the game to lead the players out - however, as this isn’t possible just now, we asked our virtual mascots to support from home with their families and cheer on the team.

"Young fans like Megan are helping to change the game for women’s sport in Northern Ireland, both through their support and their participation in programmes such as Electric Ireland Shooting Stars.

“Our Game Changers campaign supports female football in Northern Ireland at every level and so it's been fantastic to see so many young people get behind the senior women’s team.”