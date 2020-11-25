Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Wednesday 25 November 2020 17:02
Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack just days after turning 60.The Argentinian football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just two weeks after having surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Executive agrees two-week circuit breaker
BREAKING: The race is on - Cookstown 100 WILL be staged this September
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271