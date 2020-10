Dungannon Swifts ......... 0

Warrenpoint Town ......... 2

KRIS Lindsay admitted to feeling “highly frustrated and extremely disappointed” after watching his side slip to a 2-0 defeat against Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

The Swifts boss felt his players didn't perform to the standards he knows they are capable of, and has urged them to “be braver on the ball”.

Don't miss our three page special on the game in this week's Tyrone Courier.