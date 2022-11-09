Local author visits Derrylatinee PS

Maghera-based author of the children’s book series The Weatherbies, Yvonne Fleming recently paid a visit to Derrylatinee Primary School, Dungannon.

Yvonne is pleased to announce a hugely exciting partnership with Eco-Schools and the leading teaching resource provider, Twinkl to deliver environmental awareness to young people in classrooms across Northern Ireland for Early Years, Foundation and Key Stage 1 pupils.

The partnership is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland and will offer pupils the opportunity to learn about climate change through animation and song from The Weatherbies children’s stories and characters, with teacher and pupil access to fun and interactive online learning resources produced by Twinkl, which will be available in both English and Irish.

