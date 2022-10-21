South Tyrone Hospital Retired Nurses’ dinner

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Email:
newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com
Friday 21 October 2022 9:54
South Tyrone Hospital retired nurses recently held a dinner together at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown.
See this week's Tyrone Courier for all the pictures, or check out our epaper.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Mr Bryan Henderson. SC224233
Aughnacloy man Mr Barry Mohan was part of the hugely popular band All Folk’d Up.
Mr Damien Heagney
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271