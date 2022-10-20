Mid-Ulster BB Battalion finally gets to celebrate Jubilee

The Mid-Ulster Battalion of The Boys’ Brigade was formed in 1970 but, like many other organisations, their plans to celebrate their Golden Jubilee in 2020/21 had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

The Battalion is now intending to hold some of their planned celebrations in the current session and the first of these is due to take place in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, at 7.30pm on Saturday 22nd October.

The Battalion has invited Steve Legg, an ex B.B. member and professional entertainer, to perform his show entitled “Tricks and Laughs”.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper