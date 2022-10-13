Ranfurly Area celebrates 90th Anniversary of Women’s Institute in Northern Ireland

W.I members from the Ranfurly area met on Wednesday night 5th October in The Claret Jug Restaurant at the Golf Club in Dungannon to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the WI in Northern Ireland.

A beautiful meal was enjoyed by everyone. The Guest of Honour was Federation Vice Chairman Kathleen Verner.

Ranfurly Executive member Ruth Carroll welcomed everyone and said grace. A Minute's Silence was held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Anniversary cake was baked by Beth Irwin B.E.M.

The entertainment was by the poet farmer Brian Rankin from Limavady who entertained us with his unique brand of homemade rhyme. Many of his poems are created in the milking parlour when his mind tends to wander in various humorous directions.

