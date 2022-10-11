Cookstown High School annual Prize Day

Cookstown High School’s annual Prize Day was recently held in the Millar Hall of Cookstown High School.

It was a wonderful celebration of the success, achievement and hard work of the pupils and was magnificently supported by prize winners, staff, parents and friends of the school.

The guest of honour at the proceedings was Ms Jenny Costello, a former past pupil of the school. Jenny is Executive Director of Ethical Tea Partnership and leads operations and strategy within the organisation. Her work in delivering systematic change and sustainable development with numerous organisations has also involved overseeing programmes in Africa and Asia. Jenny lived in Singapore for 11 years and now lives in England.

The Rev T. Greer opened Prize Day in prayer and the chair of governors, Mrs Dripps, addressed the audience, expressing her thanks to the members of staff and Board of Governors who have worked diligently, and warmly welcomed new staff, praising the excellent work and dedication of all staff who have been consistent in their hard work last year recognising the specific challenges of the last two years.

