Prize giving at St Patrick’s Academy

Prize giving at St Patrick’s Academy
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 30 September 2022 14:31

Be sure to see this week's Tyrone Courier to see all the pictures from St Patrick's Academy, Dungannon's recent prize giving. 

Or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271