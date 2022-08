Southern Area Hospice Chaplain and native of Coagh, the Rev Matthew Hagan has completed his ‘Skydive for the Hospice' and raised an incredible £8,360.10 for their services.

Matthew, who is a well-known Church of Ireland Rector outside Armagh, has provided care and support to many patients and their families since he became a Chaplain in the Hospice almost 13 years ago.

