Stewartstown church to feature in new series of 'Mahon's Way

Aidan fee and Joe at St Mary's Church Stewartstown.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

JOE Mahon returns to UTV on Sunday 24th July with ‘MAHON’S WAY’ for another series which is set to feature some familiar spots across County Tyrone.

Joe will travel the length and breadth of Northern Ireland (and sometimes a wee bit further), exploring the rich veins of heritage, history and culture which make this place so unique.

Joe has spent several months exploring the countryside and this 14-part series will take the viewer on a fabulous journey of discovery. The series has everything, ancient townlands and castles; stories of trailblazing people who helped shape so many places; flora and fauna of rivers and lakes; and history and stories behind poetry and songs. From Malin to Moneymore, Garvagh to Greyabbey and everywhere in between, Joe uncovers yet more fascinating stories of Northern Ireland’s heritage.

Later in the series, Joe will visit Stewartstown, where he finds Hugh O’Neill’s crannog and a 17th Century plantation settlement; Gortin’s forest park; Killymoon Castle; and Benburb.

