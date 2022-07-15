Re-opening of Rehaghey Orange Hall

The Worshipful Master, Officers and Brethren of Rehaghey LOL No 857, Aughnacloy, recently attended the reopening of their recently refurbished Orange Hall.

The service was led by the Most Worshipful Bro, Edward Stevenson, the Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, and Bro James Cadoo. Rev Joanne Smith made the dedication.

Bro Alan Campbell, treasurer, welcomed everyone to the service. Rev Joanne Smith made the opening prayer and also gave the address.

Bro Robert Abernethy, the County Grand Master, also gave a history of lodge officers over many years.

He also presented Bro Philip Caddoo and his bride-to-be Tanya with a gift from the lodge on the occasion of their forthcoming wedding.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story and all the pictures, or check out our epaper.