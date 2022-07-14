Royal Black raises £65,000 for Somme

A fund-raising appeal by the Royal Black Institution will provide the finances for The Somme Nursing Home to reduce its carbon footprint and move to a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly heating source.

The institution has presented a cheque for £65,000 to the nursing home - the proceeds of its latest Designated Charity Appeal.

Imperial Grand Treasurer David Livingstone handed over the cheque to representatives of the care facility at a special event held in the institution’s new headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

Steven Phillips, chairman of the nursing home, said the donation would be used to install an air source energy efficient heating system at the Circular Road property in Belfast.

