Children's Day services held at Clonaneese Presbyterian churches

Sunday 22nd May was a red letter day for the children and young people of Upper and Lower Clonaneese Presbyterian Sunday Schools. The Covid-19 pandemic had meant that there was no Children’s Day Services for three years and so there was particular excitement.

The special day began with the service in the Lower Church at 9.45am.

The Bible was the theme chosen for the service. The programme was based on a range of questions and these were asked by the Sunday School teachers Sharon and Wayne as well as Kristen, one of the children. These were answered by the children through narrations, poems and songs. Poems were said by Tommy and Sadie, Casey, Jamie and Chloe.

Thanks is due to Mrs Laura Cuddy for accompanying the children as they sang and also for the congregational hymns. Thanks also to Miss June Knox for organising the Power Point Presentation.

After the presentation of prizes at the conclusion of the service everyone celebrated together over a delicious tea.

The service in the Upper Church was held at 11.00am when Mr Ralph Jones, one of the Elders, welcomed everyone in attendance. The opening praise, ‘Thy Word is a Lamp Unto My Feet’ was followed by a prayer led by Ralph.

The Sunday School children and young people presented the programme entitled ‘The Bible’ through narrations, poems and songs and video clips. This focused on questions including: What is God’s Word? Do many people buy a Bible? How is the Bible made up? And How did these people know what to write?

The programme was introduced by John Stinson with the words from John chapter one verse one, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” Following this, John McClements asked the question, “What is God’s Word?” Peter McMullan answered by explaining how it shows God’s plan of love for us. It is really a long love letter! The Senior Sunday School explained this with the opening song, “God loves you so much.”

