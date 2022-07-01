Say cheese! Dale Farm’s Rhonda claims Hero title at industry awards

DALE Farm’s Rhonda Grant has been awarded the title of Cheese Hero of the Year at the 2022 Virtual Cheese Awards. The award was presented to Rhonda in recognition of her ongoing contribution to the cheese industry and her ability to inspire others and continual innovation at the highest level of her job.

Based at Dale Farm’s Dunmanbridge plant in Cookstown, Rhonda has over 20 years’ experience in the dairy industry. Rhonda began her career with Dale Farm as a Lab Supervisor and from there, developed her skill in cheese grading. Rhonda has gone on to become the company’s expert cheese grader, meaning she assesses Dale Farm’s Dromona cheddar cheese for texture, body and flavour.

Her highly specialist knowledge in cheese grading has made Rhonda a true asset to Dale Farm, as Karen Gaw, Group HR Director comments:

“This recognition of Rhonda’s talent is richly deserved. Rhonda plays an integral role in the production of our cheddar cheese, which is enjoyed across the UK and Ireland and exported to over 40 other countries. Her skill as well as her ability to inspire others in her team make Rhonda a true industry hero through and through – and this award celebrates that.”

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper