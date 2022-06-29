Pomeroy Rising Star celebrate 125 years

POMEROY Rising Star RBP 259 are celebrating 125 years from the formation of the preceptory on the 1st July 1897.

To mark the occasion, a special Anniversary Service was held on Sunday 12th June in Bonn Orange Hall, Pomeroy with the guest of honour, Sir Knt Gareth Campbell, Assistant Sovereign Grand Master.

Sir Knt Rev Trevor Boyd led the service with musical accompaniment provided by Mr Andrew Boyd.

The Preceptory sits within East Tyrone, Royal Black District Chapter No.5 and the County Grand Chapter of County Tyrone.

The Preceptory was formed by Sir Knts from the Pomeroy area with the Warrant issued to Sir Knt John Brown, the first Worshipful Master. Originally these Sir Knts were members of Gravesend RBP 65, Cookstown and the Sir Knts regularly walked or cycled from Pomeroy to Cookstown to attend monthly meetings.

