£170,000 invested in final phase of Town and Village Business Spruce Up Scheme

INVESTMENT of more than £170,000 in over 30 business properties has been confirmed in the final phase of Mid-Ulster District Council’s Town and Village Spruce Up scheme.

The fourth and final phase of the scheme, which began in 2019 and has already seen almost £1M invested in improving business properties internally and externally, will bring the total number of business properties to benefit from the scheme to 200.

Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Sean Clarke, said:

“This has been an immensely popular scheme which has brought tangible benefits not just to each property which has benefited from funding, but to our towns and villages as a whole which look and feel more attractive and as a result and become a greater draw for shoppers and visitors.

“I look forward to seeing the final properties completed”.

