Line up revealed for Live on the Hill 2022

The line up for this year's Live on the Hill has been revealed and is sure to leave music fans counting down the days until the festival returns to Dungannon this Summer.

Live on the Hill is an all day music event that came out of the success of 2018 and 2019's sold out Bapper's Gig.

One of Northern Ireland's most accomplished rock bands from Mid-Ulster, Million Dollar Reload, are reuniting for a one-off and exclusive performance for this year's Live on the Hill on Saturday 13 August at Hill of the O'Neill, Dungannon.

Live on the Hill is all about celebrating the return of live music, summer vibes and a rock n' roll loving audience.

Organisers are delighted to have none other than Eric Martin - The Voice of Mr. Big as a very Special Guest this year. Eric will be performing acoustically with Demon's Dave Cotterill. Mr. Big were famous in their day for massive hits like 'To Be With You', 'Just Take My Heart' and a fantastic fan favourite cover of 'Wild World'.

The rest of the line up aims to please everyone with the perfect mix of blues, rock, metal and punk all included via a great mix of Northern Irish bands.

