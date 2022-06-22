Memorial Garden and Stone Dedicated in Pomeroy

A large crowd was in attendance at a special service held in the District Field in Pomeroy on Thursday 16 June which saw the opening of a Memorial Garden and unveiling of a Memorial Stone in honour of 8 members of Pomeroy District LOL No. 5 who were murdered by terrorists.

The Worshipful District Master, W. Bro Ian Hayes extended a warm welcome to everyone present and the District Chaplain W. Bro. Rev. Trevor Boyd conducted the act of worship with the praise being led by Mulnagore Accordion Band.

The Memorial Garden was opened by a senior and a junior member of the District; W. Bro. Wilfred Somerville and J. Bro. Archie Willis. Two commemorative seats were unveiled by the Past District Masters, W. Bros. Robert H. Sinnamon and Bertie Kelso and the Worshipful District Master, W. Bro. Ian Hayes unveiled the Memorial Stone bearing the names of the 8 murdered brethren.

The Act of Dedication was carried out by W. Bro. Rev. Trevor Boyd. Remarks were made by W. Bro. Keith Harbinson, Assistant Grand Master, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, M. W. Sir Knt. Rev. William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master, Royal Black Institution, Rt. W. Bro. Robert Abernethy, Co. Tyrone Grand Master and Major Jay Nethercott BEM.

