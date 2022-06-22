Loughry Food students rise to the Avondale Challenge

Students at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) benefit from the college’s close connections with the agri-food industry.

Each year, partnering with Avondale Foods, National Diploma Food students are challenged to develop a new food product with commercial viability. This task encourages students at Loughry Campus to connect with a food business and gain first-hand experience of new product development. Utilising the extensive food technology and innovation facilities the students aim to create consumer acceptable products.

Avondale Foods set the second year students on the ‘Food Science and Manufacturing Technology’ and ‘Food Nutrition and Health’ courses with the mission to create a product, developing the concept from paper through to production

Having been presented with the new product development briefs, five student teams got to the task in hand to consider new food products ideas. With ingredients, processing, pricing and packaging in mind the students carried out extensive research and development to produce innovative, tasty products

When selecting and conceptualising their product ideas all of the groups had to consider sustainability, the products’ carbon footprint, minimal use of plastic and meet the requirement of being nut and sesame free.

Working in the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry Campus the students explored their creativity and experimented with unusual flavour combinations to develop a product that met their development brief.

Judging took place at Loughry Campus, with a team of technical experts from Avondale Foods assessing each of the products created. On the day, three teams were announced as winners of the Avondale Challenge.

