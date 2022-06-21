NI Masseuse of the Year award for Ballygawley woman

A Ballygawley woman has been honoured with Masseuese of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

Nakita Cuddy, who established her business NC Sports Massage only two years ago, attended the awards night at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, where she was crowned the overall winner in her category.

"I am so proud of myself to have got as far as being a finalist, and then being chosen as the overall winner of this category was just unbelievable," she told the Tyrone Courier.

"It was a dream come true for me, and has shown how hard work, courage to take a risk, and determination pays off in the end.

"I look forward to growing my business more and more, and continually improving as a Sports Massage Therapist."

NC Sports Massage was established in 2020. Nakita had been working for over five years in various spas, providing massage therapy treatments when she completed a Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage in South West College Dungannon.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper