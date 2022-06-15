Girlguiding Tyrone light Jubilee beacon

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Girlguiding volunteers in Tyrone joined hundreds of Girlguiding members across the UK and beyond in lighting a beacon to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, 2nd June.

The event, which was exclusive to Girlguiding Tyrone members, saw girls, leaders, parent helpers and other adults come together to enjoy a special evening of Jubilee celebrations.

