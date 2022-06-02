St Malachy's Primary School awarded cheque for 'Our Neighbourhood' project

St Malachy's Primary School, Glencull, has been awarded with a cheque for £500 for winning an Irish history competition.

There is an annual competition ran by Irish World for primary schools to celebrate their local names, history and landscapes, and this year the winners were St Malachy's PS, Glencull for their project 'Our Neighbourhood'.

Pupils submitted poems, drawings and reflections on their local area, and the school was awarded £500 for their winning entry.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper