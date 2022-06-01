Coalisland ‘heart of it all’ with new brand

A new brand has been launched for Coalisland town.

The new brand was developed as part of a £274,000 Coalisland Revitalisation Project, funded by the Department for Communities (DfC), and follows the successful completion of the £4.27M Public Realm Scheme in the town.

The strong, forward-looking brand will both create a clear and consistent positive image of Coalisland for all who work, shop, visit and live in the town.

The new brand represents all that is exciting and vibrant about Coalisland and touches on Heritage and well as local industry.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper