Re-opening and dedication of the Dr Moutray Memorial RBP

DR Moutary Memorial RBP 163 held a service of thanksgiving to mark the re-opening and dedication of their hall recently.

It was based on 'Go up to the hills and bring wood and build the house that I may take pleasures in it and that I may be glorified, says the Lord'.

Prior to proceedings commencing, Ballinamallard Accordion Band played a selection of hymns and also led the praise.

Mr Jim Patton welcomed all present to such a historic occasion and handed over to Sir Knight John McCrory, District Master of Aughnacloy District No 3.

