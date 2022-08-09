Newmills runner Griggs is top 10 in the world

It's now official - Newmills teenager Nick Griggs is amongst the world's top 10 runners at his age group.

The 17-year-old finished an amazing ninth in the 3,000 metres final on a rain-delayed day 5 at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The double European Under-20 gold medallist Griggs, who represents Mid-Ulster AC, ran a blistering time of 8.04.42, crossing as the second European home in a stacked final.

Speaking after the race he said: "If you think you can win every race, it's not going to happen, but I'm delighted I'm here. I'll take away lots of experience and a lot of viable knowledge."

A sensational first lap of just 57.72 seconds divided the group, with Griggs in the chasing pack and leaving himself with just too much to do.

The event was won by Ethiopia’s Melkeneh Azize in a time of 7:44.06.

