Galbally 5 a massive success!

Dunboyne AC Runner and Kenyan, Peter Somba, along with Newcastle and District AC and Olympian runner Kerry O’Flaherty, smashed the male and female course records in what was the most amazing event in Galbally on Sunday morning.

Peter Somba, who trains in Ireland for half the year, smashed Eoin Mullan’s record of 26.17 with an amazing time of 24:51. Kerry O’Flaherty took the long standing record from North Belfast’s Louise Smith (31:05) with a super time of 28:58. Both Kerry and Peter loved the event and Galbally Runners hope to see them back at future events.

Irish Olympian Kerry O’Flaherty said after the event it was "one of the hilliest road races I've ever run but hands up the best organised race in the country with the most amazing post race fuel and refreshments."

In the male event, local runner Colin Harkin from Omagh Harriers took second place with a time of 28.21 and Paul Conway of Keep Er Lit in third place with a time of 28:44.

In the female five mile event, Bridget Murphy of Dungannon’s Little Runners was second with a time of 32:39. Bridget has been running incredibly well lately and was well deserving of this podium. Third female was Maggie O’Hara of Finn Valley AC with a time of 33:08.

