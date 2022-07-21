Griggs is Colombia bound!

Newmills teenager Nick Griggs faces the biggest challenge of his short career so far after being selected for the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Griggs, 17, will be part of an eight-strong squad representing Ireland at the championships in Cali, Colombia, from August 1st to 6th.

His selection was confirmed just a day after he claimed gold at the Irish Life Health National Junior and u23 Championships in Tullamore.

The Mid-Ulster AC athlete made a decisive move at the bell in the junior men’s 3000m final storming clear of the field down the back straight to claim gold in a time of 8.17.24, ahead of Jack Fenlon, of St Abbans AC (8.22.45) and Callum Morgan, of St Malachy's AC (8.26.97).

