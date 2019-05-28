'Gannon's young stars' efforts rewarded

IT was an all action day at Stevenson Park on Saturday with first the U15s hosting touring side Glasgow High Kelvinside.

After lunch, Club president, Philip McCammon presided over the presentation of the Youth Awards.

A tag rugby tournament involving 12 teams occupied the remainder of the afternoon with the Clogher Valley team being presented with the Nelson Cup at the finish.

Dungannon U15...........................................36

GHK Glasgow U15........................................5

DUNGANNON 15s proved too strong for the touring Scots but most of the damage was done in the opening half as the late arriving visitors struggled to settle.

The hosts led 19-0 at the break after tries per James Girvan, Jordan Redmond and skipper, Jamie Allen.

Girvan popped over two conversions. In the second half, scrum-half Adam Scott darted in for Girvan to convert.

Allen then completed his brace before the visitors, now settled, applied pressure and Charlie Greaves crossed the line to make it 31-5.

In the closing stages Redmond added his second to complete the scoring at 36-5. The Blue Bulls certainly deserved their win but the Glasgow boys surely rued their slow start.

The Dungannon Club are grateful to their mentors, Paul Findlay, Damian Dolan and John Greaves for bringing their team on a first trip to Stevenson Park.

Dungannon Team: Adam Godfrey, Fintan Loughran, Ryan Evans, Ben Connolly, Dylan McMullen, Craig Saunders, Franz Gross, Jamie Allen, Adam Scott, James Girvan, Ben Holmes, Jordan Redmond, Michael Tate, Ben Doran, Jack McAree, James McCammon, Jamie Gildernew, Jacob Clarke, Jack Mills, James Devlin, Reece Faloon, Thomas McGuigan, Sam Cooke, Louis Houston.

Youth Awards

Under 12s: Bell Devlin perpetual Cup:- Daniel Loane

Under 14s: Bell Devlin trophy:- Thomas McGuigan

Most Improved Player:- Jamie Gildernew

U16s Captains Award:- Fintan Loughran

Most Improved player:- Liam Kelly

The David Shrestha Perpetual Cup:- Ben Doran

Under 18s

Youth player of the year:- Aaron Nelson

The Walker Spirit of Rugby trophy:- Colin Burton

The presidents Cup:- Micah Anderson

Most improved player:- Lee Evans