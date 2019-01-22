Clogher Valley men are on the 'Money' on their travels

Ballymoney......................17

Clogher Valley.................29

HAVING beaten Ballymoney at home earlier in the season and away two weeks ago in the Towns  Cup, Valley travelled  to Ballymoney for the third part of the Toon trilogy.

Youngsters Mark McKenna and Josh Fegan started in a youthful looking pack while Ryan Wilson and Philip Hopper occupied a strong bench. 

Valley got off to the perfect start when Eugene McKenna stole a 'Money lineout. Dunwoody made ground into home territory and several phases later Armstrong sent Ewan Haire scampering in at the posts for a great team try. Armstrong's successful conversion gave Valley a deserved  7-0 lead.

