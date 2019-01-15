Valley youngsters suffer defeat to Tyrone rivals

Omagh U16……..…..............19

Clogher Valley U16.................0

CLOGHER Valley U16 hosted their neighbours Omagh in a league fixture at the Cran.

With Omagh one of the better sides in the league this season with numerous wins, it was always going to be a challenge for this Valley side. Despite a valiant performance from the home side, Omagh were the better side and took the spoils, winning 19 – 0.

The visitors were well structured and liked to spread the ball wide to the wings. Omagh scored early on and this settled the visitors down into their normal pattern.

They doubled their score to 14 – 0 before half time. The visitors were to add an unconverted score before the final whistle.

