Valley heartbreak as they lose late to Randalstown

Clogher Valley...............................................12

Randalstown.................................................19

CLOGHER Valley lose to the League leaders Randlestown in the dying moments of the game.

Clogher Valley hosted the league leaders Randalstown at the Cran on Saturday.

A decent crowd came to watch what was going to be the Valleys stiffest test this season. The first five minutes was akin to two heavy weight boxers sizing each other up, with most of the play taking place within the two 10 meter lines.

It was the Valley who struck the first scoring blow, seven minutes in and the Valley were awarded a scrum 20 meters out from the Randalstown line.

Read more in this week's Tyrone Courier.