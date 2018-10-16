Valley rally to batter Larne

Clogher Valley..................................................29

Larne..................................................................8

AFTER an early scare the Valley ran out deserved winners in horrible conditions at the Cran on Saturday.

It was Larne who were quickest out of the blocks pinning Clogher back deep in their own half for the first quarter. There was none of the defensive frailties of the previous week as the Valley lads defended in a well organised, aggressive fashion.

Ryan Wison was a colossus in defence, his ability to go forward from poor possession is still a trademark of his play. A solid scrum, good lineout and the Wilson effect meant Clogher survived the early onslaught.

