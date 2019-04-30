Curly Cup contested in Donaghmore

AFTER four nights of qualifying, eight pairs came back to St Joseph’s Grammar School Donaghmore on Saturday 27th April’18 to play in the finals of ‘Curly Cup’ bowling Tournament hosted by St Joseph’s Bowling Club Donaghmore.

Qualifiers were JJ Campbell & G Chambers, St Joseph’s Omagh; T Johnson & A Evans, St Swithin’s Magherafelt; D & E Bruce, Derryloran and M Kane & D Grimes, St Joseph’s Kildress.

Beaten semi-finalists were S McMahon and G McCabe Cooley and D & D Shanks Garvaghy Pres.

In the final, it was all square going into the last end and had to be replayed twice. L McCartan & R Kidd Armagh Indoor lost by one shot to M Granlesse and I Armstrong Wellington.

Chairperson Kathleen Hamill congratulated all who came back for the finals and also thanked Mrs Donnelly, Head of the Grammar School for continued use of the school and to all who entered the tournament and helped out through the week.