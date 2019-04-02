Armagh Lions announce festival date

ARMAGH Lions Club have announced the date of their iconic Festival of Motorsport as well as their chosen charities for 2019.

Now an established annual fixture in the motorsport aficionado calendar and in its 12th successive year, the Festival of Motorsport will take place on Saturday 4th May in Loughgall Country Park with all the thrills and features synonymous with the event.

And in the spirit of all Armagh Lions ventures, funds raised go where they are needed for the benefit and comfort of others. This year’s selected charities are NI Cancer Fund for Children and Cancer Research NI – both of which carry out exceptional work and whom Armagh Lions are honoured to assist.

The Rally Experience returns with a full quota of drivers and rally cars signed up and raring to go. The extended rally stage now offers a longer and even more exciting experience. Organised by Caroline McGuiness and her expert team, this event offers all the action from the navigator seat, in a safe, supervised and controlled environment.

Mark Kelly is back at the wheel of his JPCCNI team, who are hosting “Glow in the Park”, which promises plenty of sparkle. This section is open to vehicles ALL shapes, sizes, models and makes, polished to pristine perfection, competing for the prizes in the Top 10 Show & Shine section. Mark and his team first joined the Festival in 2017 and are now part of the organising team for a super day in Loughgall Country Park.

The resident favorite static display will showcase some of the finest examples of classic and vintages vehicles, beautifully tended by their proud owners.

Every year, the Festival of Motorsport has a specific feature focusing on an iconic car and this year it is no different. The sleek Ford Capri will take centre stage, marking 50 years since the first model rolled off production lines. More on this later!

All owners are welcome to take part in the display as well as lap of honour around the sweeping Loughgall Country Park estate itself.

Lions President Eileen Hamilton said, “Preparations are well under way for Festival 2019, when we return to the glorious Loughgall Country Park in celebration of all things motorsport. Last year’s Festival in conjunction with Armagh Lions ongoing fund-raising activities, allowed us to present cheques totaling £10,000 to four groups – The Kevin bell Repatriation Trust, Southern Area Hospice, Huntingtons Disease NI and the Alan Patterson Trust. This year we are dividing funds between NI Cancer Fund for Children and

Cancer Research NI. We are once again indebted to the kindness and generosity of the superb team including Chief Marshall Carline McGuinness, Mark Kelly and all at JPCCNI as well as Brian Telford and the staff of Loughgall Country Park, ABC Council, DEARA”

Eileen concluded, “As with all Armagh Lions events, the purpose is to provide an enjoyable, entertaining experience, with proceeds going to worthy causes. The Festival cannot exist without the ongoing input of our friends and the public who so faithfully support us. For that, and the benefits brought to others as a result, we are eternally grateful.”

Further information available from Cathal Hughes on 07766 276 764 or Malcolm Dawson on 028 37 788 906.