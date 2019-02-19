Autotest awards dinner at the Cohannon Inn

THE Autotest Drivers Club recently held their annual dinner and prize giving in the Cohannon Inn.

An excellent dinner was supplied by the venue before the 70+ awards were presented to the winners by various guests.

The overall club champion award this year went to the veteran of the autotesting fraternity, Norman Ferguson, who still thoroughly enjoys battling it out with the younger generations, as well as imparting his wisdom and knowledge on the newcomers to the sport.

For a full list of winners and photos from the event, check out this week's Tyrone Courier.