Towering Cavanagh the hero for Tyrone

TYRONE Towers Division 1 men played host to Tigers from Anderstown on Sunday 28 January. 

While the weather outside was frosty, it was certainly hot enough inside as Towers lit up the court with scoring opportunities to take a huge win over Tigers 86-43. 

Unanimously chosen as Match MVP, Cavanagh ran the floor to fast break the layup scores to lead the team in scoring with 35 points, as well as contributing a number of steals on defence. 

Cavanagh had great support from the point with S Treanor controlling play and pace of the game, and fantastic inside play from C McQuaid.

