Canadians go the distance in Cookstown

ON SATURDAY past a visiting Canadian boxing team from Regina successfully beat a Tyrone/Fermanagh Squad in the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown.

In a shortened programme, Canada came out on top by a score of 4-1.

First into the ring and boxing at 34kg was young Charlie Mulligan of Cookstown B.C.

Charlie came up against Jack Senga and after three thrilling rounds, young Mulligan was declared the winner by all three judges, giving Tyrone a good start.

