Top marks as Holy Trinity College gets thumbs up for £28 million new build

PLANS for a new £28million state-of-the-art college in Cookstown have been given the green light.

Next week the application is due to come before Mid-Ulster Council's Planning Committee with the recommendation the plans be approved.

The planning application includes the demolition of the existing buildings to make way for a 16,000m2 state-of-the-art education facility on the existing school site.

The works, which have been in the design process since June 2018, are expected to be completed by early 2021 and comes following years of lobbying by the College.

