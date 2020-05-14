Agriculture minister's coronavirus advice – get yourself a chippy

THE Agriculture Minister has urged the public to support the local food economy by getting a chippy.

While many of us are cooking from home each night, the Minister has asked us to remember our takeaway and continue to enjoy fish and chips, pizzas and Chinese takeaways.

Minister Edwin Poots says the coronavirus restrictions have had a “massive impact on Northern Ireland's agri-food sector” and urged people to support their local takeaway at this difficult time.

“Northern Ireland’s food outlets, including convenience stores, supermarkets, food-to-go and takeaway sector, have taken considerable steps to put social distancing measures in place and keep food on our plates.

“I’d like to remind people that many food-to-go outlets and takeaways are also open, in the same way as other retail food outlets. They are using things like click and collect, online ordering and delivery channels only, to ensure they adhere to social distancing rules.

“I know we are all staying in and cooking at home more, which supports the retail trade, but don’t forget that by buying from your local food-to-go or takeaway, you are also helping our agri-food sector to get through what is an extremely difficult period.

“Food is an essential part of our lives and we must continue to support our local food industry to ensure it will be profitable and sustainable in the long term.”