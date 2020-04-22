Swifts to say 'thank you' to NHS on shirts for 2020/21 season

DUNGANNON Swifts will pay tribute to The National Health Service by displaying the NHS logo on the front of their playing shirts throughout the 2020/21 season.

The current season has been shelved indefinitely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

T-Met is the club's current shirt sponsor and will remain on their shirts for the remainder of the current season, whenever it is played.

The club said in a statement: "As a club we have decided to show our thanks and support to everyone at the NHS who have been working, and continue to work, tirelessly for the good of us all.

"They are putting their own lives at risk, to ensure the care and support for those in need is provided to the best standards.

"This is just our small way of saying thank you."