Families join in campaign for introduction of 'Charlotte's Law'

THE family of murdered Charlotte Murray have joined forces with the family of missing Lisa Dorrian to petition for an introduction of a new law to prevent convicted murders from receiving parole who refuse to reveal the location of their victims bodies.

Charlotte, who was originally from Omagh but went missing while living in Dungannon, was murdered some time between 31st October and 1st November 2012 by her former fiance Johnny Miller.

Lisa Dorrian from Bangor, County Down, disappeared after a party at a caravan site in 2005 and is widely believed to have been murdered.

Denise Murray, Charlottes twin sister, appeared alongside Lisa's sister, Joanne Dorrian, on BBC's Nolan Live Show, in a show of solidarity and to raise awareness for their campaign for 'Charlotte's Law'.

The introduction of this law would deny parole to any convicted murderers who continue to conceal the victims body.

The law would be based on the petition for 'Helen's Law' in England, a campaign named after Helen McCourt, who was murdered in 1988. Her killer Ian Simms has not revealed the location of her remains.

Joanne said; "The main thing for us is for the last 15 years haven't been able to recover Lisa.

She explained the family want justice for Lisa and to be able to give her a proper burial.

Joanne continued; "It's torture every day.. tell us where she is that's all were asking."

Denise explained that although Charlotte's murderer has been convicted, the family want to see Charlotte's Law passed.

"We just want the nightmare to end. We got justice but it wasn't enough, there's no closure.

"I'm lost, my life has never been the same, why should he be released when we are still suffering?" she said.

The pair explained both families have been receiving more and more support each week.

The petition for Charlottes Law has over 5,100 signatures and can be found on change.org.