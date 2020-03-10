Coagh players forced to self-isolate following coronavirus contact

SEVERAL members of Coagh United Football Club’s reserve team have been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with an opposing player infected with the coronavirus.

The player only discovered about an hour after the clash between Portadown based Hanover FC Reserves and Coagh’s reserve team concluded that he had been diagnosed with the infectious disease which has claimed the lives of close on 4,000 people worldwide.

He had been tested prior to the match but it has been reported that he was advised he could still play.

The player played the full 90 minutes at the Coagh Sports Centre and spent time in the bar area at the clubhouse at Hagan Park after the game, leaving at around 4.30pm.

He received news of the diagnosis at 5pm, with Coagh informed of the development at 7pm.

The clubhouse was packed on Saturday evening as the club was running the 30th annual Leslie Dallas Memorial darts competition.

Both players and those who were socialising with the players in the bar area are understood to be among those who have gone into self-isolation, which will last 14 days.

Coagh’s reserve team are not allowed to play or train for a fortnight, but the first team, who played in Dunloy at the weekend, are able to continue training and playing.

However, before they return to training tonight (Tuesday), the club's changing facilities were subjected to a deep clean last night (Monday).

Secretary of the club which has unwittingly found itself at the middle of this health scare, Carla Dallas, told the Courier that the club was following the advice they could find online, but had received no direct contact from the Public Health Agency to offer support.

She said: “Public health haven't rang me, which I can't believe. We have taken advice from the Mid-Ulster Football League, but the Public Health Agency hasn't contacted us.

“We were advised to clean the clubhouse which we have done although we have been informed the germs don't last that long on surfaces, but it's best to do it for peace of mind.

“But really we are winging it because nobody has told us what to do. Nobody told us to make an announcement online, which we have done, because we felt we had to tell people.”

Coagh United has been very active in keeping the public updated on the matter and in their most recent social media post regarding the incident, stated they have taken advice from an NHS doctor, who said that people are at risk who have had contact with the infected Hanover player.

Contact is defined as anyone that had a conversation with him, face to face, for any length of time, anyone who was standing within two metres for 15 minutes, anyone who had physical contact with him eg. shaking hands and then you then touch your face or eyes.

The club has also been informed the virus does not live on surfaces for very long so you don’t need to worry about people who did not have contact, as described above, with him.