Beech Valley resurfacing scheme commences

INFRASTRUCTURE

Minister Nichola Mallon has announced a £130,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Beech Valley, Dungannon.

The resurfacing works will extend a distance of approximately 300 metres from its junction with the A45 Railway Road to its junction with the Windmill Hill Road. Work on the scheme commenced yesterday, Monday.

Speaking about the scheme, the Infrastructure Minister told the Courier: “I have made clear my intent to tackle the regional imbalance in infrastructure. I will want any investment in road maintenance to reflect the need across our entire network.

“I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Dungannon area. The work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

During the majority of the works a one-way traffic system will be in operation between Windmill Hill Road and Railway Road. Town bound traffic will be diverted along Windmill Hill Road, Eglish Road, Granville Road, Ballygawley Road and Railway Road.

Out of town bound traffic will still be able to use Beech Valley during these times however delays should be expected.

It will be necessary to implement full road closures between Windmill Hill Road and Railway Road from 11.00pm on Saturday 1 February through to 1.00pm on Sunday 2 February, from 8.00am to 1.00pm on Sunday 9 February and from 8.00am to 6.00pm on Monday 10 February.

During these road closures a two-way traffic diversion will be in operation along Windmill Hill Road, Eglish Road, Granville Road, Ballygawley Road, Railway Road and vice versa.

Advanced warning and diversion signage will be in place and local access for residents, businesses and the Ulsterbus depot will be facilitated, although road users may experience some delays.

Completion of the scheme by Sunday, 16th February is subject to favourable weather conditions.

The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journeys.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.traffic

watchni.com