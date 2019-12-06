31 dogs and puppies rescued by Police in Coalisland

Police in Mid-Ulster have rescued 31 dogs, including puppies, following a proactive operation in the Coalisland area.

Local officers, assisted by partner agencies conducted searches at five properties in the area. The searches were in relation to suspected fraud offences and related to the sale of puppies in Mid-Ulster.

All of the animals were seized by Police as part of their investigation.

Two arrests were made.

Full story and photos in next week's Courier, out this coming Tuesday.